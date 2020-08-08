Motherwell: First-team player to self-isolate despite false positive Covid-19 test

Motherwell take on Dundee United at Fir Park on Saturday afternoon

A Motherwell first-team player tested positive for Covid-19 this week, but further screenings showed that result to be false.

As a precaution, the unnamed player must self-isolate for seven days, ruling him out of Saturday's Premiership game against Dundee United.

A club spokesperson told BBC Scotland the player will be tested again prior to his return to training.

The player's club test on Tuesday came back positive.

However, two follow-ups - an NHS screening and a private test - both returned negative results.

"We can confirm that a first team player tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, as part of our regular testing procedures," said the spokesperson.

"Despite this 'false positive', the player will be in self-isolation for seven days. He will be tested again prior to his return to training."

It comes as Aberdeen's game at St Johnstone on Saturday was postponed at the request of the Scottish government after two Pittodrie players tested positive, and six others had to self-isolate, following a visit to a bar last weekend.