Coleraine sign Institute midfielder Evan Tweed

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney said Tweed impressed him when his side played Institute last season

Coleraine have made Evan Tweed their second signing of the summer after bringing the midfielder in from Institute.

Tweed, 21, made 21 appearances for Stute last season and is expected to compete for a starting spot in the Bannsiders' midfield.

"I spoke to plenty of people about him and they all gave great reviews and he has just completed his first season in senior football," manager Oran Kearney told the club website.

"He is energetic, technically very good on the ball and hungry to do well.

"It is great that we can add some competition for places in there alongside Stephen Lowry and Aaron Jarvis."