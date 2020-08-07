Ollie Palmer: AFC Wimbledon sign former Crawley Town striker

Ollie Palmer rejected a new contract at Crawley

AFC Wimbledon have signed former Crawley Town striker Ollie Palmer.

The 28-year-old scored 27 goals in 68 league appearances for the League Two side but rejected a new contract earlier this summer.

"Ollie has scored a lot of goals in League Two and he's a good size, a target man," boss Glyn Hodges told the club website.

"If he can bring his goals for us this season we will be in a good place."

The Dons have not disclosed the length of contract the former Mansfield, Leyton Orient and Lincoln man has signed.

