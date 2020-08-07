Liam Bridcutt: Lincoln sign former Nottingham Forest midfielder

Liam Bridcutt left Nottingham Forest in June

Lincoln City have signed former Brighton, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt.

The 31-year-old was a free agent after his contract with Forest expired at the end of June.

He ended the 2019-20 season on loan with the Imps, scoring once in five appearances.

"This is a fantastic signing for everyone concerned with Lincoln City," boss Michael Appleton told the club website.

"Not only is he a very good footballer and leader on the pitch, he is an outstanding character off it."

The Imps have not disclosed the length of contract the Scotland international has signed.

