Ryan Cassidy: Accrington sign teenage Watford striker on loan

Accrington Stanley have signed Watford striker Ryan Cassidy on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old Irishman signed a two-year contract extension with the relegated Premier League side in July.

"This was the year I had to step up and go out of my comfort zone and Accrington accepted me," Cassidy told the club website.

"I am so excited, to play men's football is different for me and it's a challenge I am looking forward to."

