Scottish Premiership: Players to take a knee before games until October

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: When Premiership players forget to take a knee...

Scottish Premiership players will take a knee before games until October as they believe it should not be a "one-off gesture", says PFA Scotland.

All 12 top-flight teams took part in the anti-racism campaign on the opening day of the season last weekend.

Players in the bottom three tiers will be given the chance to do likewise when their season begins in October.

"The symbolic nature of taking a knee has resonance around the world," said PFA Scotland chairman Fraser Wishart.

"Following last weekend's Show Racism the Red Card activity, we were approached by our members who felt strongly that the action of taking a knee shouldn't be a one-off gesture.

"Our management committee felt the same way and proposed the players be allowed to continue the action until October when the annual Fortnight of Action takes place."