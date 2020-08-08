David Marshall: Scotland keeper eyes move back to Championship in England

Thirty-four cap David Marshall has been Scotland's first-choice goalkeeper under Steve Clarke

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall says his future is "out of my hands" at Wigan Athletic, but admits he is keen on a return to England's second tier.

Marshall has a year left on his deal at Wigan, who went into administration on 1 July and were relegated to League One following a 12-point deduction.

The 35-year-old has started all but one of Steve Clarke's eight games in charge of Scotland.

"The administrators will now have to make big decisions," said Marshall.

"They were keen to stress that players would have to go simply for the benefit of the club.

"Everybody wants to play at the highest level. It's out of your hands, but there are a lot of lads there who feel they did enough to be at least Championship players.

"I would love to get to the stage again where you're competing at the top of the Championship. I had that for so long in my career in England."

The nature of Wigan's "unfair" relegation still rankles with Marshall, who has also played for Norwich City, Cardiff City and Hull City since leaving Celtic in 2007.

"It's been a whirlwind of emotions and a horrible ending," he added. "The club changed ownership and then within a month, administration came out of nowhere. It doesn't sit right with the players."

With the new English Football League campaign not beginning until 12 September, eight days after Scotland's Nations League opener against Israel, Marshall faces the prospect of not playing for seven weeks.

But he insists fitness will not be a problem as he looks to cement his status as Scotland number one. And he is convinced Clarke can steer them past Israel and either Norway or Serbia in the European Championship play-offs in October to end the country's 23-year wait for a major finals.

"I feel really good and we're back in training next week, so I won't lose too much," said Marshall.

"The standard of the Scotland squad speaks for itself. You have the likes of John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Oli McBurnie all playing to a high standard in the Premier League.

"It's a young, hungry squad and we have a real chance of winning the play-offs. The future looks bright."