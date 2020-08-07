Robbie Cundy: Cambridge United sign Bristol City defender on loan

Robbie Cundy joined Bristol City from non-league Bath City in the summer of 2019

Cambridge United have signed defender Robbie Cundy on loan from Bristol City for the 2020-21 season.

The 23-year-old is the U's fifth summer signing, following strikers Paul Mullen and Joe Ironside, defender George Taft and midfielder Wes Hoolahan.

Cundy moved to Ashton Gate from Bath City in May 2019, then spent last season on loan with Torquay United, after a short loan stay at Exeter.

The centre-back is yet to make an appearance for Bristol City.

He is the second City defender to go out on a season-long loan on Friday, following George Nurse's move to another League Two side, Walsall.

Cundy has also played non-league football with Daventry Town, Chesham United, Gloucester City, Oxford City and Southport.