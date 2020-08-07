Morgan Fox: Stoke City sign full-back after Sheffield Wednesday departure

Morgan Fox scored three goals for Sheffield Wednesday during the 2019-20 season

Stoke City have signed former Sheffield Wednesday left-back Morgan Fox.

The 26-year-old was a free agent after turning down an extended contract with the Owls following the 2019-20 season.

He started his career with Charlton before joining the Hillsborough side in January 2017.

Stoke boss Michael O'Neill told the club website: "Morgan is a player who knows the Championship really well and at the age of 26 he's still hungry to improve and play at a higher level."

The Potters have not disclosed the length of contract that Fox has agreed.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.