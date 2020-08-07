Morgan Fox: Stoke City sign full-back after Sheffield Wednesday departure

  • From the section Stoke
Morgan Fox
Morgan Fox scored three goals for Sheffield Wednesday during the 2019-20 season

Stoke City have signed former Sheffield Wednesday left-back Morgan Fox.

The 26-year-old was a free agent after turning down an extended contract with the Owls following the 2019-20 season.

He started his career with Charlton before joining the Hillsborough side in January 2017.

Stoke boss Michael O'Neill told the club website: "Morgan is a player who knows the Championship really well and at the age of 26 he's still hungry to improve and play at a higher level."

The Potters have not disclosed the length of contract that Fox has agreed.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you