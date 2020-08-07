Ian Lawlor: Oldham sign Doncaster goalkeeper on loan

Ian Lawlor began his career at Manchester City

Oldham Athletic have signed goalkepeer Ian Lawlor on a season-long loan from League One side Doncaster Rovers.

The 25-year-old is the fourth signing since Harry Kewell became manager after Sido Jombati, Carl Piergianni and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

He began his career with Manchester City and had spells with Barnet, Bury and Doncaster whom he joined in 2017.

"His work ethic through his career has been top quality and he's accepted the challenge straight away," Kewell said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.