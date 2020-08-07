Ben Coker: Stevenage sign Lincoln left-back on loan

Ben Coker has only played one EFL Trophy game for Lincoln

Stevenage have signed Lincoln City left-back Ben Coker on a season loan.

The 31-year-old joined the Imps from Southend in August 2019 but has struggled with injury.

The former Colchester player spent six years at Southend and played more than 200 games at Roots Hall.

"I can't wait to get started and show everyone what I can do. For me it is about focusing on playing football and enjoying it," Coker told the Stevenage website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.