England women: Phil Neville successor could be appointed next week

Emma Hayes, Jill Ellis and Casey Stoney have been linked with the England job

Phil Neville's replacement as England women's manager could be announced by the Football Association next week.

Neville said in April he would not extend his deal past July 2021 after the European Championship, which England will host, was moved to 2022.

It is not clear whether he or the new boss will lead Great Britain at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics next summer.

Jill Ellis, who coached the USA to World Cup glory in 2015 and 2019, is one of the favourites.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, ex-Manchester City coach Nick Cushing and Manchester United head coach Casey Stoney have also been tipped.

England have reached the semi-finals of the past three major tournaments.

Last month, FA head of women's football Baroness Sue Campbell said: "Who has got the ability to take us right to the top of Everest?

"The players deserve the best and I want to get them the best if I can."

The FA is yet to say when the England team will next play after the coronavirus pandemic, but will announce autumn fixtures and training camps "in due course".