Craig Shakespeare named Aston Villa assistant head coach

Shakespeare was sacked in October 2017 by Leicester, four months after being appointed manager

Aston Villa have appointed former Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare as assistant head coach.

The Villans stayed in the Premier League by one point last season under head coach Dean Smith.

They already have two assistant head coaches, former captain John Terry and Richard O'Kelly.

"I was keen to add some Premier League know-how and Craig certainly has that in abundance," Smith said. "He is a vastly experienced coach."

Shakespeare was assistant to Claudio Ranieri at Leicester City when they won the Premier League in 2016 before taking the manager's job in 2017. He has also worked as an assistant at Everton and Watford since then.

Smith and Shakespeare played together at Walsall in the 1980s.