Pautche Camara: Promoted Plymouth sign former Crawley midfielder

Panutche Camara's only Crawley goal in 2019-20 came in a 2-1 defeat by Walsall

Plymouth Argyle have signed midfielder Panutche Camara.

The 23-year-old was a free agent after turning down a new deal with League Two club Crawley.

He scored six goals in 103 league games for the Red Devils after joining from non-league Dulwich Hamlet in June 2017.

Camara is the fourth player to join the Pilgrims, who were promoted to League One in 2019-20, this summer following goalkeeper Luke McCormick and strikers Ryan Hardie and Frank Nouble.

The club have not disclosed the length of contract that the Guinea-Bissau-born player has signed.