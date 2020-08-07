Celtic: Talks ongoing with Albian Ajeti & Steven Fletcher

Swizterland striker Albian Ajeti has scored one goal in his 10 caps

Celtic remain in signing talks with West Ham striker Albian Ajeti and former Scotland forward Steven Fletcher, says manager Neil Lennon.

And Ivorian striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo is close to leaving the Scottish champions to join Toulouse on loan.

Swiss international Ajeti, 23, has yet to score in 12 appearances, including just one start, for West Ham United after last year's £8m move from Basel.

"I'm not aware of how close we are to doing that," said Lennon.

"It may or may not happen, as is the case with a lot of deals. We're trying to negotiate."

While confirming Celtic are still in contention to sign 33-year-old Fletcher, who has been offered a one-year deal after leaving Sheffield Wednesday, Lennon dismissed reports linking former Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor with a move to Parkhead.

Lennon is also keen to bring in another centre-back in time for the Champions League qualifiers. Celtic will learn their first-round opponents when the draw takes place on Sunday, with the one-off tie to be played on 18 or 19 August.

"It would be good to get a couple more bodies in and then you can name them in the Uefa line-up as well," the Celtic boss added. "There's a mountain of work being done behind the scenes."