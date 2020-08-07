Dejan Lovren: Former Liverpool defender helps Zenit St Petersburg win Russian Super Cup

Zenit St Petersburg beat Lokomotiv Moscow in the Russian Super Cup

Dejan Lovren already has his first piece of silverware for his new club Zenit St Petersburg - less than two weeks after signing for the Russian club from Liverpool.

The defender played the full 90 minutes as Zenit beat Lokomotiv Moscow on his debut in the Russian Super Cup, a trophy contested at the start of each season.

The Croatia centre-back, 31, joined the Russian club for £10.9m after playing in 10 Premier League games in 2019-20 for champions Liverpool.

Zenit are champions of Russia and start the 2020-21 Premier League season on 11 August against Rotor Volgograd.

Lovren was an unused substitute when Liverpool beat Tottenham in the 2018-19 Champions League final.