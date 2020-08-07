Stoke City: Michael O'Neill to return to Windsor Park for friendly on 15 August

O'Neill's last game in a Windsor Park dugout was for Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifying draw with the Netherlands in November

Former Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill will return to Windsor Park when his Stoke City side meet Linfield in a pre-season friendly on 15 August.

The Potters will arrive on will arrive on Tuesday before the game at 14:00 BST four days later.

Linfield are currently in Switzerland for their Champions League qualifying preliminary round semi-final against Tre Fiori on Saturday.

A win would see the Blues progress to Tuesday's final.

They will then face Stoke as the Championship side's pre-season preparations get underway for the beginning of next season on 12 September.

O'Neill will return to the dugouts at Windsor four months after he officially stepped down following a successful eight-year stint at Northern Ireland manager.

The 50-year-old was appointed Stoke boss last November, with the Potters rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.

However under O'Neill, Stoke rallied and came through a nail-biting season finale to remain in England's second tier.