Neil Cox: Scunthorpe United appoint Notts County assistant as new manager

Neil Cox
Neil Cox started his playing career at Scunthorpe

League Two club Scunthorpe United have appointed Notts County assistant boss Neil Cox as their new manager.

The ex-Aston Villa and Watford defender, 48, has succeeded Paul Hurst, who was sacked by the Iron in January after eight months in charge.

This is Cox's first job in full-time management having previously served as Neal Ardley's assistant at both AFC Wimbledon and Notts County.

Cox is from Scunthorpe and started his playing career with the club.

"It's been a long time since I left and I'm obviously over the moon to be back," he told the club website.

"It was the easiest decision I've ever made. I left 29 years ago and I really didn't want to go but I had no other choice at the time.

"I can't wait to get started and I'm raring to go. I want to get the town together and get everyone on board."

