George Nurse: Walsall sign defender on loan from Bristol City

George Nurse
George Nurse spent last season on loan at Newport County

Walsall have made their first summer signing by bringing in defender George Nurse from Championship side Bristol City on a season-long loan.

Nurse, 21, who can also play wing-back, spent last season with Newport County.

"The relationship that the club has already got with my parent club Bristol City was a big factor in coming here," said Nurse.

"I've known about the move for a while. I'm just happy to get it over the line."

In their first season back in League Two following relegation, Walsall finished 13th when the 2019-20 season was finally brought to end in June.

Saddlers boss Darrell Clarke said: "We've got a great relationship with Bristol City and we're very grateful to them for trusting us with another one of their youth prospects.

"I watched George a few times last season whilst he was out on loan at Newport County and I was extremely impressed."

