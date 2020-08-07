Millie Bright: Chelsea and England defender signs new deal at WSL club

Millie Bright has won 33 caps for England

Chelsea and England defender Millie Bright has signed a new deal to keep her with the Women's Super League champions until 2023.

The 26-year-old joined the Blues in 2015 and has gone on to win two WSL titles as well as two FA Cups.

"It's a massive honour for a big club like Chelsea to want you to sign again, for the length that I have," she said.

"To stay at a club I love to bits, the players, the staff, representing the badge, it's everything I've dreamt of."

Bright is the latest Chelsea player to commit her future, after Bethany England, Erin Cuthbert and Guro Reiten recently signed new deals.

"We've got one of the best squads in the league, and the quality from the front to the back is unbelievable. Even in training, you are tested every day," Bright continued.

"Physically and mentally you've got to be switched on every day so each day we are growing as a team, individually we are developing and with still some more room to grow."