Alex Baptiste: Bolton Wanderers re-sign defender on one-year deal

Alex Baptiste only made two appearances for Doncaster after arriving in 2019

Bolton Wanderers have re-signed defender Alex Baptiste on a one-year deal after his release by Doncaster.

The 34-year-old made 39 league appearances for Wanderers and scored four goals in a two-year spell between 2013 and 2015.

He went on to join Middlesbrough in 2015 and later had spells with Queens Park Rangers before joining Doncaster.

"The gaffer's ideas are brilliant. With the way he want us to play these are really exciting times," Baptiste said.