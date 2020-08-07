Cameron Brannagan: Oxford midfielder signs new deal until 2023

Boss Karl Robinson consoles Cameron Brannagan (right) after Oxford's play-off final defeat by Wycombe

Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 24-year-old has scored eight goals in 83 league appearances since joining from Liverpool in January 2018.

His new deal will keep him at the League One club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

"I'm more than happy to be here: all I want is to win promotion and be successful with this club," he told the club website.

Brannagan scored the decisive spot-kick when Oxford beat Fleetwood on penalties in last month's play-off semi-final, only to lose to Wycombe at Wembley with a place in the Championship at stake.