Aberdeen's game with St Johnstone off after two positive tests

Aberdeen's Scottish Premiership match away to St Johnstone has been postponed after two of the visitors' players tested positive for Covid-19.

Six other players from the Pittodrie club have been forced to self-isolate after coming within "close proximity" in an Aberdeen pub on Saturday.

The game at McDiarmid Park was due to take place at 12:30 BST on Saturday.

It is the second weekend of fixtures after last season's Premiership was halted because of the pandemic.

Initially, it had appeared that the game in Perth would go ahead despite Aberdeen being forced to cancel training on Thursday and facing the prospect of playing without eight squad members forced to self-isolate.

But Minister for public health and sport Joe Fitzpatrick had called a meeting with the Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League for Friday to discuss the situation after what a government statement called "a clear breach of the rules".

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop told BBC Radio Scotland she hoped the mood of the discussions would be "frank and honest" but also "supportive".

She described the club's positive cases as "deeply disturbing and concerning".

"One of the ways we managed to get football back on a professional basis was agreement with protocols with the SFA and SPFL and it's important that those have been adhered to - and that will be the subject of discussion later on today," she says.

"In general, we have to remember that the actions of one affect all, whether that's in football, whether that's in hospitality, or in your own home. Covid has not gone away. If we want to get back to activities like professional football, like hospitality, like seeing more of our friends and family, we have to be vigilant."

More to follow.