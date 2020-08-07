Ruben Rodrigues: Notts County sign Portuguese winger
Notts County have signed Portuguese attacking midfielder Ruben Rodrigues.
The 24-year-old was most recently with Dutch second-tier side Den Bosch, scoring 12 goals last season.
He is the Magpies' first signing since Neal Ardley's side lost 3-1 to Harrogate Town in Sunday's National League promotion final.
"To be the first Portuguese player in the history of the world's oldest professional club is a great achievement," he told the club website.
Notts have not revealed the length of deal that Rodrigues has signed.