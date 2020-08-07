Ruben Rodrigues: Notts County sign Portuguese winger

Ruben Rodrigues
Ruben Rodrigues is Notts County's first signing of the summer

Notts County have signed Portuguese attacking midfielder Ruben Rodrigues.

The 24-year-old was most recently with Dutch second-tier side Den Bosch, scoring 12 goals last season.

He is the Magpies' first signing since Neal Ardley's side lost 3-1 to Harrogate Town in Sunday's National League promotion final.

"To be the first Portuguese player in the history of the world's oldest professional club is a great achievement," he told the club website.

Notts have not revealed the length of deal that Rodrigues has signed.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you