Ruben Rodrigues: Notts County sign Portuguese winger

Ruben Rodrigues is Notts County's first signing of the summer

Notts County have signed Portuguese attacking midfielder Ruben Rodrigues.

The 24-year-old was most recently with Dutch second-tier side Den Bosch, scoring 12 goals last season.

He is the Magpies' first signing since Neal Ardley's side lost 3-1 to Harrogate Town in Sunday's National League promotion final.

"To be the first Portuguese player in the history of the world's oldest professional club is a great achievement," he told the club website.

Notts have not revealed the length of deal that Rodrigues has signed.