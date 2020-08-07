Magnus Norman: Carlisle United sign former Fulham goalkeeper on two-year deal

Magnus Norman
Magnus Norman is the eighth signing made by Carlisle in the space of four days

Carlisle United have signed goalkeeper Magnus Norman on a two-year deal after his contract with Fulham expired.

The 23-year-old has been with the Cottagers since the age of nine, but did not make a senior appearance.

During his time at Craven Cottage, Norman was loaned to Farnborough, Hayes & Yeading, Southport and Rochdale.

Manager Chris Beech said: "The support and development he now needs is something he'll one hundred percent get from us."

