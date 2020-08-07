Lewie Coyle: Hull City pay undisclosed fee for Fleetwood full-back

Lewie Coyle began his career at Leeds, where he made 23 first-team appearances

Hull City have signed Fleetwood Town full-back Lewie Coyle for a "substantial undisclosed fee".

The 24-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with the Tigers, with an option for a further year.

He is Hull's first signing since the club were relegated to League One after finishing bottom of the Championship.

The former Leeds youngster moved to Fleetwood in January, having previously had three loan spells at Highbury, and made a total of 135 appearances.

"His attitude, commitment and desire to learn and improve is first class and - being a Hull lad - he will know what it means to the fans to wear the shirt.

"Just from speaking to him, the passion he has to do well for his hometown club is clear to see," Hull head coach Grant McCann told the club website.

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton said: "As a club it's been a good bit of business for us, he joined on a free transfer in January and we've managed to see a decent return.

"It's money which hopefully will help us strengthen the squad, so this is a move which will help both parties."

Fleetwood had the chance to exchange places with Hull, but were beaten 6-3 on aggregate by Wycombe in the League One play-off semi-finals.

