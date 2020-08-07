Robin van Persie returns to Feyenoord as coach

Robin van Persie worked with Feyenoord boss Dick Advocaat when they were at Fenerbahce together

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has returned to boyhood club Feyenoord as a coach.

Van Persie, 37, had a final season as a player with the Dutch side in 2018-19 and will now work under manager Dick Advocaat to help the forwards.

"It is not an official position so it's hard for me to give it a title," said the former Netherlands international.

"It's a win-win. I'll find out here whether I like doing this and help the staff a bit."

Van Persie, who was capped 102 times for his country, scored 35 goals in 98 Eredivisie appearances during his two spells with Feyenoord.

Since his retirement as a player last year, he has been working in the media in England.