Kilmarnock: Jake Eastwood injury means renewed goalkeeper search

Jake Eastwood was injured during his Kilmarnock debut

Kilmarnock have renewed their search for a goalkeeper after on-loan Jake Eastwood was ruled out for 10-12 weeks with a thigh injury.

The 23-year-old had to be substituted at half-time of their 2-1 defeat by Hibernian on Saturday.

It leaves Danny Rogers as the club's only senior goalkeeper.

Manager Alex Dyer confirmed he is looking for a replacement, with Eastwood set to undergo rehabilitation at parent club Sheffield United.

Rogers, previously of Aberdeen, and Eastwood were both signed last week shortly before the Scottish Premiership kick-off.

"That's a blow to us - but also a bigger blow to the young lad," Dyer said.

"We'll do the best to look after him. We'll have a chat with Sheffield United and see where we go. It's a grade-three tear, which is a big injury.

"We do have Danny here though, which is reassuring. He's done well in pre-season. It was harsh on him to not start at Easter Road as he had done well."