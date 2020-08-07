Kilmarnock: Jake Eastwood injury means renewed goalkeeper search
Kilmarnock have renewed their search for a goalkeeper after on-loan Jake Eastwood was ruled out for 10-12 weeks with a thigh injury.
The 23-year-old had to be substituted at half-time of their 2-1 defeat by Hibernian on Saturday.
It leaves Danny Rogers as the club's only senior goalkeeper.
Manager Alex Dyer confirmed he is looking for a replacement, with Eastwood set to undergo rehabilitation at parent club Sheffield United.
Rogers, previously of Aberdeen, and Eastwood were both signed last week shortly before the Scottish Premiership kick-off.
"That's a blow to us - but also a bigger blow to the young lad," Dyer said.
"We'll do the best to look after him. We'll have a chat with Sheffield United and see where we go. It's a grade-three tear, which is a big injury.
"We do have Danny here though, which is reassuring. He's done well in pre-season. It was harsh on him to not start at Easter Road as he had done well."