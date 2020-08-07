Champions League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Bayern Munich20:00Chelsea
Venue: Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich v Chelsea

Serge Gnabry scores against Chelsea in the first leg
Serge Gbabry scored twice for Bayern Munich in the first leg at Stamford Bridge

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Frank Lampard says Chelsea have the "opportunity to do something special" against Bayern Munich in Saturday's Champions League last-16 second leg.

The Blues are bidding to overturn a 3-0 deficit at Allianz Arena.

Midfielders N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have been deemed fit to play in Germany.

Asked if Chelsea can progress to the quarter-finals, Lampard said: "I believe we can, otherwise I shouldn't be here."

He added: "We have to believe, more importantly the players have to believe as they take on this game.

"It's a huge task, no doubt. It's going to be extremely tough, but games have turned to big degrees, some famous games, great games, so we have to believe we have the opportunity to do something special.

"We have to go into the game with that thought, give everything to the game, play with confidence, and that's what I expect to see from the players. Not an attitude of this being a difficult match in a negative sense, it has to be a positive sense."

Chelsea will be without Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic and Pedro, who all picked up injuries in last weekend's FA Cup final defeat by Arsenal.

Pedro, who is leaving Stamford Bridge this summer, had successful surgery earlier this week after dislocating his shoulder at Wembley.

Midfielder Willian, who missed the FA Cup final, is also absent from the travelling squad.

The Brazilian, who is 32 on Sunday, is out of contract this summer and is close to a move to Arsenal.

"Christian we're looking at a six-week injury, Azpilicueta hopefully not as bad, hopefully a three-week injury," said Lampard.

"Pedro as we know is moving on but his injury is hopefully a six-week one. He had an operation earlier in the week. Willian's injury is improving but not right for this game."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 8th August 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG65101721516
2Real Madrid6321148611
3Club Bruges6033412-83
4Galatasaray6024114-132

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66002451918
2Tottenham63121814410
3Olympiakos6114814-64
4Red Star Belgrade6105320-173

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64201641214
2Atalanta6213812-47
3Shakhtar Donetsk6132813-56
4Dinamo Zagreb61231013-35

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus6510124816
2Atl Madrid631285310
3B Leverkusen620459-46
4Lokomotiv Moscow6105411-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool6411138513
2Napoli6330114712
3RB Salzburg6213161337
4KRC Genk6015520-151

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona642094514
2B Dortmund631288010
3Inter Milan621310917
4Slavia Prague6024410-62

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig6321108211
2Lyon62229818
3Benfica62131011-17
4Zenit St Petersburg621379-27

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Valencia632197211
2Chelsea6321119211
3Ajax6312126610
4Lille6015414-101
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you