Euros qualification still a 'pipe dream' - NI women's boss Kenny Shiels

Both of NI's qualifying points so far have come from draws against Wales

Northern Ireland women's manager Kenny Shiels admits that Euros qualification remains a "pipe dream" as his players prepare for a return to action.

NI resume their qualifying campaign with games away to Faroe Islands and Belarus on 18 September and 27 October.

Shiels said he is focused on beating the Faroes in Northern Ireland's first competitive outing in 10 months.

"That's a pipe dream at the moment," said Shiels when asked about Euros qualification.

"Getting a competitive game, going to the Faroes on 18 September, is our next episode. We have to make sure that we're ready for that, and the girls are ready for that."

Northern Ireland are fourth in qualifying Group C after picking up two points from their opening four games.

They must finish in the top two to have a chance of qualifying either directly for the postponed finals, which will now be held in England in 2022, or for the play-offs.

Shiels took charge of the NI women's team last May

Former Kilmarnock and Derry City boss Shiels also outlined how his squad is at a disadvantage with the Faroes and Belarus both having played football during lockdown.

However, the 64-year-old insists that the players are determined to continue their pre-lockdown progress despite their lack of match fitness.

"You can prepare excuses," he added.

"Our next two opponents have played right through it. Those two teams will be match-fit and anyone in football will tell you that match conditioning is a big part of your preparation.

"We'll be quite a bit disadvantaged but it's not a negative, it's something that we aspire to commit to.

"When you cross the line to play the match, condition will take you a lot of places. The girls are brilliant to work with - I've been really impressed. We're moving along.

"In the last year, we've taken more points in our coefficient than the four previous, which is indicative of the progression we have made and how well we have done.

'We're ready for the next chapter'

McMaster will not be available for the upcoming matches

Shiels also revealed that he will be without Emma McMaster as the Glentoran midfielder is facing nine months on the sideline with a cruciate injury.

However, while McMaster's long-term absence is a blow, Shiels has backed Northern Ireland to fight for success following a layoff that has had a devastating impact on women's football.

"The men's game was able to carry on in quite a few areas. The women's game just shut down. It's been a little bit unfair, but you have to take that as a challenge," he added.

"We're now ready to go to that next chapter. Having the media here [at Moyola Park in Magherafelt], means the girls recognise that they haven't forgotten about us, and that's a big thing.

"We've spent years under the carpet and now women's football is getting a lot of support, but then it's taken away again."