NIFL sets 17 October as provisional date for start of new Premiership and Championship seasons

The race for the Gibson Cup could begin on 17 October

The Northern Ireland Football League has set a provisional date of 17 October for the start of the new Premiership and Championship seasons.

NIFL said the date is subject to the outcome of appeals by relegated Institute and PSNI in regards to the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

It will also depend on how many supporters will be allowed into grounds under the NI Executive's guidance.

NIFL is continuing to liaise with clubs and the Irish FA on the return.

On the issue of spectators attending games, the league organisers said the date is subject to "the safe and viable return of spectators to grounds in line with the NI Executive restrictions and the agreement of the respective league management committees."

A provisional date for a return of the third-tier Premier Intermediate League will be no earlier than 3 October and will be confirmed once the dates for Irish FA cup competitions, including the League Cup, and divisional association cup competitions have been confirmed.

"The detail regarding external factors noted remains outstanding, however, it is important that provisional dates are set to allow clubs to continue their preparations for season 2020/2021," NIFL said in a statement.

Linfield were crowned 2019-20 Irish Premiership champions, four points ahead of second-placed Coleraine

"The League will seek to further engage a range of key stakeholders including the clubs, the Irish FA, the Department for Communities and the relevant local authorities.

"While we are pleased to announce the provisional start date, the NI Football League acknowledges the challenges our clubs face moving into the new season under the current restrictions.

"The League commits to continuing to lobby and call for financial and practical support from the Irish FA and the NI Executive to ensure football can continue its vital contribution to the local community.

Institute were relegated from the Premiership after the 2019-20 season was curtailed with seven matches left to play due to the coronavirus pandemic, while PSNI were relegated from the Championship.

Both clubs have appealed those decisions.

The NIFL Development Leagues (Under-20) and Academy Leagues (Under-16 & Under-18) start dates will be confirmed in due course and will also be no earlier than 3 October 2020.