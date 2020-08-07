Glen Rea: Luton midfielder agrees new 'long-term' deal with Championship club

Glen Rea helped Luton finish 19th in the Championship, three points clear of the relegation places

Luton Town midfielder Glen Rea has signed a new "long-term contract" with the Championship club.

Since joining from Brighton in 2016, the 25-year-old has played 152 times and helped Luton win promotion from League Two and League One.

"Really there was only one option for me to take, and that was to sign for Luton again," he told the club website.

"It's where I call home and I'm so delighted to be here and commit my future to Luton Town."

Rea spent a year away from the Luton first team after seriously injuring his knee in December 2018, but played 16 times in 2019-20 after returning from a loan spell at Woking.