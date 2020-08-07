Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man City, Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts, Taylor, Bates, Bruges, Hamburg

Striker Lyle Taylor, the 30-year-old who is a free agent after leaving Charlton Athletic, is in talks with Celtic as well as Steven Fletcher, who has left Sheffield Wednesday. (Sky Sports)

Celtic have no interest in signing former Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor and, having had a £5m offer for Ivan Toney rejected by Peterborough United, have been warned they are on the verge of missing out on the 24-year-old, with Brentford also chasing the forward's signature. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic are mulling over a loan bid for 21-year-old Manchester City forward Lukas Nmecha. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen were on the brink of being forced into a two-week lockdown by politicians and health experts after two players tested positive for Covid-19 following a team night out in the cluster hit city centre but were allowed to face St Johnstone on Saturday as long as no more cases emerge. (Daily Record)

Hibernian have stepped up their interest in Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie, but the 22-year-old who spent last season on loan at Portsmouth, and is also being monitored by clubs in England, would prefer a permanent move away from Ibrox. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Rangers and Raith Rovers centre-half David Bates is on the verge of signing for Cercle Bruges on loan after being allowed by German second-tier club Hamburg to hold talks with the Belgian top-flight outfit. (The Courier, print edition)

Hearts are close to completing the signing of former Motherwell winger Elliot Frear, who has been training with the Scottish Championship club, while head coach Robbie Neilson is also poised to capitalise on an increase in transfer activity should English League One and League Two clubs back proposals for a salary cap. (Edinburgh Evening News)