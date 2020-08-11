Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

A full card was scheduled for the Scottish Premiership this week, with Hibernian's trip to Dundee United on Tuesday preceding five matches on Wednesday.

However, the Scottish government have since insisted on the postponement of St Mirren v Celtic and Aberdeen v Hamilton, plus the meeting of Aberdeen and Celtic at the weekend.

That leaves us with four games to looked forward to. Catch up with all the team news and statistics and choose your team's preferred XI.

Dundee United v Hibernian (Tues, 18:00 BST)

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland remains a doubt despite having an injection to ease an ankle injury that sidelined him at the weekend. Full-back Liam Smith is struggling with a knock, while winger Paul McMullan is still recovering from a hernia operation.

Hibs midfielder Stevie Mallan is still struggling after having a setback with his knee injury, while winger Drey Wright has picked up a thigh strain.

United manager Micky Mellon: "We've shown we can compete at this level and now we have to find consistency."

Hibs head coach Jack Ross: "What often happens is that promoted clubs bring an early enthusiasm and energy to their play. It is up to us to hopefully put a dampener on that."

Did you know? Dundee United have only lost one of their last 12 top-flight games against Hibs, in November 2012, and are unbeaten at home against the Edinburgh side in six meetings since 2010.

Motherwell v Livingston (Wed, 19:45)

Motherwell midfielder Liam Donnelly faces at least two months out with a knee problem. Left-back Nathan McGinley is out with a groin injury, joining long-term absentees Charles Dunne and Jake Carroll on the sidelines.

Livingston, looking for their first point of the campaign, have added midfielder Jason Holt to their squad for the game at Fir Park after his release from Rangers.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "It's not the start we wanted. Teams are playing against us with a real respect - they're sitting in and trying to hit us on the counter-attack, which never used to happen."

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "I was rightly angry on Saturday with the manner of the goals that we conceded. It's going to take time. We knew there was going to be bumps this first month but we want to make it right. The whole lack of atmosphere has a knock-on effect."

Did you know? Motherwell are unbeaten in nine home top-flight meetings with Livingston since a 5-1 defeat in 2002 but have only won one of their last 10 league matches while the visitors have lost each of their last three league games.

Rangers v St Johnstone (Wed, 19:45)

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor missed Sunday's win over St Mirren, but manager Steven Gerrard is hopeful he will return to fitness in time to vie with summer signing Jon McLaughlin for a starting place. Alfredo Morelos, who has been linked with a move to Lille, is in the squad.

St Johnstone forward Michael O'Halloran will miss the game against his former club owing to his sending off against Dundee United on the opening weekend of the season. The suspension would have been served against Aberdeen last weekend but the game was postponed.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "When we're at Ibrox and we put pressure on teams it's important that defenders are capable of defending the halfway line and he certainly is."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "We showed character [against Dundee United] and dug our heels in. Our fitness level was impressive."

Did you know? Rangers have only lost one of their last 19 top-flight meetings with St. Johnstone, but the visitors have lost just two of their last six visits to Ibrox.

Ross County v Kilmarnock (Wed, 19:45)

County go into the match against Kilmarnock with the prospect of making it three wins on the trot.

Kilmarnock are boosted by Sunday's draw at home to Celtic and are expecting "a tough game" in Dingwall, according to manager Alex Dyer, who is "hopeful" of adding a goalkeeper to his squad in the next few days.

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell: "We know we have two home games to come. It's about pushing boundaries - how far can you take it? This isn't the point where we sit back and relax and think these two games will take care of themselves. You look at a Kilmarnock side who will be hugely challenging. This league doesn't let you rest on your laurels."

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "The players are in good spirits. They worked hard. We know what it's like - you play well against the bigger clubs, but it's the next game that's most important. It wasn't a win but it was a good point and hopefully we can go to Ross County and do the same again. They are a good side, well organised and a confident bunch because they have won two games."

Did you know? Ross County have only lost one of their last six home league meetings with Kilmarnock, but the visitors have only tasted defeat once in their last five league meetings.