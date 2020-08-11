Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

New season, new look for Sportscene Predictions.

For every matchday, Amy Irons, from BBC Scotland's The Nine, will predict the Scottish Premiership results against one of the Sportscene pundits.

This midweek, Scotland defender Stephen O'Donnell takes on the challenge...

Scottish Premiership - week 3 Amy Stephen Dundee Utd v Hibernian 2-3 1-2 Motherwell v Livingston 1-0 2-1 Rangers v St Johnstone 3-1 3-1 Ross County v Kilmarnock 1-1 0-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Dundee Utd v Hibernian (Tues, 18:00 BST)

Both sides will be coming into this fixture full of confidence following their opening two games. It'll be a close contest but I reckon Hibs strength up front with the likes of Kevin Nisbet, coupled with with Dundee United's Lawrence Shankland being an injury doubt, means the visitors will take the points.

Amy's prediction: 2-3

Stephen's prediction: 1-2

Motherwell v Livingston (Wed, 19:45)

Given Motherwell's success last season, Stephen Robinson will be frustrated with two defeats from two so far. Livingston defensively will need to do better after conceding four goals against Hibs and I think Gary Holt will need to make a few changes.

I can't see there being much to separate the teams but I suspect Motherwell will take this opportunity to get their campaign back on track and record their first win of the season.

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Stephen's prediction: 2-1

Rangers v St Johnstone (Wed, 19:45)

St Johnstone haven't played in 10 days after their match against Aberdeen was postponed, so they'll be well rested. But they haven't been able to build the momentum Rangers have.

Steven Gerrard's men have started the season confidently and they'll be keen to build on their two-point advantage over Celtic. I think we'll see an attacking Rangers formation and another three points.

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Stephen's prediction: 3-1

Ross County v Kilmarnock (Wed, 19:45)

Ross County have a 100% record so far that they'll be keen to continue with this home fixture. While Kilmarnock haven't managed a win yet, they have a lot of positives to take from their draw with Celtic last weekend. I can see Alex Dyer's side coming away from Dingwall with a share of the points.

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Stephen's prediction: 0-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Shaun Maloney 60 Chris Iwelumo 40

Total scores after week 1 Pundits 100 Amy 80