Champions League quiz: Can you name top 50 players with the most appearances?
-
- From the section European Football
Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas announced his retirement earlier this month, meaning his Champions League record will become a target for others to beat.
Casillas has made the most appearances in the competition with 181, but can you name every player in the top 50?
We've given you Casillas, but you will still need to pop him in the below list. You've got 10 minutes to get the rest...
Name the 50 players with the most Champions League appearances
|Appearances
|Hint
|Answers
|181
|174
|157
|151
|144
|142
|139
|132
|131
|131
|130
|128
|127
|124
|123
|120
|120
|117
|116
|115
|115
|115
|114
|114
|114
|113
|112
|111
|111
|111
|111
|110
|110
|109
|110
|108
|107
|107
|107
|107
|105
|105
|104
|101
|100
|100
|100
|99
|99
|98
- Football Daily: The very latest from the world of football
- Escape Mix: Tracks to help you wind down today