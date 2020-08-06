Wolves want to achieve big things in Europa League - Raul Jimenez

Wolves are into the quarter-finals of a major European competition for the first time in 48 years

Forward Raul Jimenez says Wolves want to "achieve big things" after they reached the Europa League quarter-finals by beating Olympiakos.

Jimenez's penalty secured a 1-0 win over the Greek champions at Molineux on Thursday and a 2-1 victory on aggregate.

It is the first time in 48 years that Wolves have reached the last eight of a major European competition.

"We want to keep going. We know we can do it," said Jimenez.

He told BT Sport: "It's a long, long season. We started last year but we are here. We head to Germany. It's big."

Wolves, whose season started 383 days ago, will play five-time winners Sevilla in a one-legged quarter-final in Duisburg on Tuesday.

Thcompetition will be completed with a 'final eight' tournament in cities across Germany after the coronavirus pandemic caused the football calendar to be suspended in March.

The quarter-finals begin on Monday and the final will take place on 21 August in Cologne.

All the Wolves players and staff gathered to celebrate the win

'We don't want to stop'

"It is exciting to be in the last eight - we started before everybody," said Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

"The only pity is we should be at Molineux for the quarter-finals.

"Football gives us good moments, bad moments, but it's so enjoyable to compete. These boys like to play football."

Wolves captain Conor Coady told BBC Radio 5 Live: "We want to keep going. We worked so hard and we don't want to stop.

"It is a brilliant football club. It is Wolves versus Sevilla and I don't think anyone thought we would be saying that three years ago."

'Nuno can take them to promised land'

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison told 5 Live: "Wolves can win the Europa League, which would qualify them for the Champions League.

"It is important they get Champions League football to hold on to players like Jimenez and Adama Traore now. Getting into the Champions League will be big pulling power.

"Most of what Wolves have achieved is down to Nuno. Huge credit has to go to him and there will be lots of big clubs looking at him, but I hope and think Wolves will keep hold of him.

"I think Nuno is the man to take Wolves into the promised land."

Former Wolves midfielder Matt Jarvis added: "It has been a long, long season for Wolves and they looked tired, but Nuno will make sure they are ready for Tuesday night. No way will they be under-prepared.

"Even when it was tough, they still found a way through."