Cameron McGeehan: Barnsley midfielder joins Belgian club KV Oostende

Cameron McGeehan helped Barnsley win promotion to the Championship in the 2018-19 season

Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan has joined KV Oostende on a three-year contract.

The 25-year-old is the second Tykes player to leave for the Belgian club in three days, with defender Toby Sibbick making a loan move.

McGeehan made 68 appearances for Barnsley after joining them from Luton in the summer of 2017.

He last featured for the club on 14 December 2019 before spending the rest of the season on loan at Portsmouth.

"It's the first time I will be playing outside of England but it's a good thing to come out of my comfort zone," he told the Oostende website.

Barnsley and KV Oostende are controlled by the same majority shareholder, Pacific Media Group, which is headed Chinese billionaire Chien Lee.

The new Belgian season begins on Monday.

