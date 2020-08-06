Clevid Dikamona: Kilmarnock sign former Hearts defender

Clevid Dikamona made 13 appearances for Hearts last season

Kilmarnock have signed centre-back Clevid Dikamona on a one-year deal, five months after he left Hearts.

The Frenchman, 30, negotiated his release from Tynecastle shortly after football was suspended in March.

He is Kilmarnock's ninth signing of the summer, with the move being concluded once Scottish FA clearance is received.

"I feel very happy to be here, it's a real pleasure to be back playing after everything that has been happening over the past few months," he said.

