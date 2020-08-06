Alex Woodyard: AFC Wimbledon sign midfielder from Peterborough

Alex Woodyard
Alex Woodyard left Peterborough this summer

AFC Wimbledon have signed midfielder Alex Woodyard on undisclosed terms, after his contract at Peterborough expired this summer.

The 27-year-old scored once in 30 games in total last season, including an 11-game loan spell at Tranmere Rovers.

Gravesend-born Woodyard has made 304 career appearances, with Southend United, Lincoln City, Braintree and Dartford among his former clubs.

"He is a very experienced midfielder," boss Glyn Hodges said.

"Alex knows the league and he is a high performer in the division.

"We are hoping that some of the younger ones around him - Anthony Hartigan, Jack Rudoni, and Nesta Guinness-Walker - will progress thanks to his influence. Alex will add a lot of experience for us."

