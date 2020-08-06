Bolton Wanderers: Striker Nathan Delfouneso, defender Jak Hickman and goalkeeper Matt Gilks join

Nathan Delfouneso spent more than three years at Blackpool

Bolton Wanderers have signed striker Nathan Delfouneso, defender Jak Hickman and goalkeeper Matt Gilks.

Delfouneso, 29, began his career with Aston Villa and joins from Blackpool having signed a two-year deal with Wanderers.

Hickman, 21, signs on an initial one-year deal with the option of a further year after leaving Coventry.

Veteran keeper Gilks, 38, most recently played for Fleetwood and will also serve as Bolton's goalkeeping coach.

"Nathan has a great pedigree and is a top, top player at this level," boss Ian Evatt said.

"He brings pace and quality to the side and we are excited to see what he and Eoin (Doyle) can do as a forward partnership."

"Matt is a fantastic character and, after a stellar playing career, he moves into an exciting new role.

"Jak has a lot of ability for a young player and now has a chance to get his career back on track."