Exeter City: Defenders Jake Caprice and Rory McArdle join

Jake Caprice started his career at Crystal Palace

Exeter City have signed defenders Jake Caprice and Rory McArdle.

Caprice, 27, spent two seasons with Tranmere, helping them win promotion from League Two in 2019.

He made 28 appearances for the club last season as they were relegated from League One on points-per-game after the campaign was curtailed by coronavirus.

Former Northern Ireland international McArdle, 33, has played almost 500 league games at clubs including Rochdale, Bradford and Scunthorpe.

McArdle played exactly 100 league matches for the Iron after joining them in 2017.