Chris Clements: Cheltenham Town midfielder signs one-year contract extension

Chris Clements made 26 appearances for Cheltenham last season

Cheltenham Town midfielder Chris Clements has signed a one-year contract extension with the League Two club.

The 30-year-old featured 26 times for the Robins last season, helping the club reach the play-offs.

He has made 63 appearances in all competitions since arriving in August 2018.

Clements had initially joined on a short-term deal after being released by Grimsby at the end of the 2017-18 season.