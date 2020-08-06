Chris Clements: Cheltenham Town midfielder signs one-year contract extension
Cheltenham Town midfielder Chris Clements has signed a one-year contract extension with the League Two club.
The 30-year-old featured 26 times for the Robins last season, helping the club reach the play-offs.
He has made 63 appearances in all competitions since arriving in August 2018.
Clements had initially joined on a short-term deal after being released by Grimsby at the end of the 2017-18 season.