Linfield defender Ashley Hutton on dual league and Euro ambitions

Hutton has here eyes set on success at domestic and European level

Linfield defender Ashley Hutton says the club are hoping to replicate the men's team by making an impression in European competition.

The Blues will begin their quest for a fifth straight Women's Premiership title when the 2020-21 season gets under way on 26 August, while they also have Champions League action to look forward to later this year.

And Northern Ireland international Hutton believes improving their fortunes in Europe would be a significant achievement after dominating the domestic game.

"For some of the girls it could be the highest level they play unless they are playing at international level," said Hutton.

"For Linfield, to replicate what the men are doing at the minute, we want to progress out of the groups.

"We've been building in the last couple of times we've been in Europe. We're starting to compete and score goals and got our first win last season against the Greek side.

"Anything can happen in Europe and we're excited about playing in it again."

Title defence made harder by departures

Linfield will begin the defence of their Premiership title with a home game against Crusaders on 26 August.

And while the Blues will accept nothing less than extending their stay at the summit, Hutton admits retaining their crown will be difficult without influential midfielder Megan Bell, who joined Rangers in January.

Louise McDaniel, Lauren Perry and Kelsie Burrows have also left the club in the last 12 months, with all three having joined Blackburn Rovers.

"It's obviously going to be a big ask," admitted Hutton, who has been with Linfield since 2012.

"We have a young team this year and we've lost some key players with Megan Bell and a few others leaving halfway through the season.

"We're a big club with big players and we all know that we need to step it up if we want to make that title ours again.

Lewis expecting tough challenge from chasing pack

Linfield secured their latest Premiership crown in September with a 10-0 win over Derry City enough to secure the title on goal difference over Sion Swifts.

And as the new campaign beckons, Blues boss Phil Lewis admits he expects a similarly robust level of competition this time around.

"I think there could be three or four teams up there at the end of the season," said Lewis.

"It's a short season so I think it will be quite difficult, if you make a mistake and drop points, to make it up again.

"I'm hoping it's not quite as close as it was last year. It was a very tough campaign, Glentoran are a good team and Sion pushed us all the way, but luckily we managed to do it."