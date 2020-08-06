Elliot Lee: Luton Town forward extends contract with Championship club

Elliot Lee helped Luton survive at the end of their first season back in the Championship

Luton Town forward Elliot Lee has signed a new contract at the Championship club.

The 25-year-old has been part of the side that has won promotion from League Two through to the second tier.

He has played 107 games over two spells, having joined first on loan in 2015 and then permanently in 2017.

Lee scored two goals in league and cup last season, as Luton won three of their last four matches to avoid relegation back to League One.

"I'm looking forward to next season now when hopefully we can pick up where we left off and build on what we've done," he told the club website.