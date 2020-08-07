Champions League quiz: Can you name quarter-finalists since 1994-95?

Can you name the teams who have reached the Champions League quarters?
These two sides have five quarter-finals between them...

The Champions League is back - so it's time for a test for you.

Can you name every side to reach the quarter-finals since 1994-95?

The teams are listed in the order they first appeared in the last eight from that season - the first year the new competition had a quarter-final.

Oh, and with four last-16 ties still to be completed, it doesn't include the 2020 line up, so RB Leipzig and Atalanta are not on the list.

Play!

Can you name the Champions League quarter-finalists?

Score: 0 / 51
25:00
You scored 0/51
Copy and share link

HintAnswers

