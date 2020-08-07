Champions League quiz: Can you name quarter-finalists since 1994-95?
The Champions League is back - so it's time for a test for you.
Can you name every side to reach the quarter-finals since 1994-95?
The teams are listed in the order they first appeared in the last eight from that season - the first year the new competition had a quarter-final.
Oh, and with four last-16 ties still to be completed, it doesn't include the 2020 line up, so RB Leipzig and Atalanta are not on the list.
Can you name the Champions League quarter-finalists?
