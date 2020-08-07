Sportscene: Five Scotland internationals in pundit line-up

Shaun Maloney, Michael Stewart, Leanne Crichton, Chris Iwelumo and Craig Gordon are this week's Sportscene pundits

Five Scotland internationals will be this weekend's Sportscene pundits.

Action from Saturday's four Scottish Premiership games will be on Sportscene Saturday from 19:30 BST on BBC Scotland with Michael Stewart and Chris Iwelumo.

That BBC Scotland broadcast will be repeated on BBC One at 22:20.

Iwelumo and Leanne Crichton will be on Sportscene results at 16:30 on Saturday, while Shaun Maloney and Craig Gordon join Steven Thompson for Sportscene on Sunday at 19:15.

Fans can keep up to date with matches as they happen on Sportscene Results, BBC Radio Scotland and on the BBC Scotland website.

Richard Gordon will be in the presenter's chair for Sportsound on Saturday, with Jane Lewis at the helm of the Sunday edition.

And Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan will be on air from 12:00-14:00 on both Saturdays and Sundays.