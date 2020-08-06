Juventus v Lyon: Cristiano Ronaldo ready for Lyon - Maurizio Sarri

Cristiano Ronaldo (second from left), scored 31 league goals for Juventus this season

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri says a "rested" Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to face Lyon as the Italian champions look to turn around their Champions League last-16 tie.

Juventus lost the first leg in France 1-0 before football was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Forward Ronaldo, left out of Saturday's domestic season finale against Roma, has not played since 29 July.

"Ronaldo is training in the right manner," said Sarri.

"On Wednesday he scored an excellent goal in training. He played many games in a short time, he rested a little and now he has trained with intensity and strength."

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Juventus overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit to beat Atletico Madrid in the last 16 last season.

"This will be a game that we will need play with a clear head," said Sarri.

"A great performance is needed. Lyon has grown a lot and become solid defensively."

Sarri is hoping to have Paulo Dybala available. The Argentina striker has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season but missed the last two league games because of a thigh injury.

Juventus last month wrapped up a ninth successive Serie A title, seven points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan.

Because the French leagues did not resume this summer, Friday's game will only be Lyon's second since March. They lost the League Cup final on penalties to Paris St-Germain last Friday.

Lyon boss Rudi Garcia said: "Juve is a great team and it is demonstrated by the fact that even this year they won the Scudetto.

"We won't only want to defend; we will also want to score a goal. Juve have many great players, many stars. We are humble, but very ambitious - we want to qualify."