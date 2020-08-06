Eric Garcia: Manchester City defender does not want to extend contract, says Guardiola

Garcia made his first-team debut for City in December 2018

Defender Eric Garcia has told Manchester City he does not want to extend his contract at the club, says manager Pep Guardiola.

The 19-year-old ended the last league campaign as the first-choice partner for Aymeric Laporte in central defence.

He has one year left on his contract and City have been trying to persuade him to sign an extension amid links to a return to Spain with Barcelona.

"He has told us he does not want to extend," said Guardiola.

"I would imagine he wants to play in another place."

Spaniard Garcia made 19 appearances in all competitions for City last season.