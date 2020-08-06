Aberdeen player tests positive for coronavirus amid lockdown

Aberdeen's training session was cancelled on Thursday after the positive test

An Aberdeen player has tested positive for coronavirus after the city was locked down due to a cluster of cases.

Training was cancelled on Thursday, with the player's initial positive test confirmed by a follow-up NHS test.

Restrictions were imposed in Aberdeen on Wednesday, with the number of new cases in the city having risen to 79 - with more expected in the coming days.

The news casts doubt over Aberdeen's Premiership game with St Johnstone in Perth on Saturday.

The Scottish government had said the game was not at risk amid the lockdown because clubs are "within a sporting bubble".

Pubs and restaurants in Aberdeen have been closed since 17:00 BST on Wednesday.

People have been told not to visit the city and those living there face travel restrictions.

The SPFL had been told the fixture in Perth - all Premiership games are presently being played behind closed doors - will go ahead as planned.

Aberdeen are scheduled to host Hamilton Academical at Pittodrie next Wednesday and, as things stand, that game is also unaffected.

On Tuesday, it was announced that there were no positive results from the latest round of coronavirus testing among Scottish clubs.

Two confirmed positive tests have been returned - one of which came from an Aberdeen player at the start of July.